Turkey Sees Risk of Further Escalation of Violence in Syria - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Syria faces further escalation of violence as the decade-long debates at the UN Security Council have failed to stop the conflict in that country, Turkey's Ambassador to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioglu said.

"Syria has been the subject of discussions at this Council for almost a decade now," Sinirlioglu said at the UN Security Council meeting on Thursday evening. "But nothing has changed. To the contrary, the danger of further escalation is growing."

The UN Security Council is discussing the latest fighting in Syria's Idlib province that started earlier this week with an attack on a Turkish observation post that killed eight Turks. Sinirlioglu blamed the deadly attack on the Syrian government forces.