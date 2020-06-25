Turkey Sees Slight Bounce-Back in COVID-19 Cases as Tally Tops 191,000 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Turkey has registered nearly 1,500 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, after nine days of the downward trend in new infections, according to the Health Ministry's data.

After bouncing back to over 1,500 on June 15, the daily increase later stabilized at some 1,200 daily cases.

On Tuesday, the country reported 1,268 cases.

"Today, 1,492 new cases have been detected. In total, 191,657 have been infected. We have lost 24 patients today, with the death toll totaling 5,025," Minister of Health Dr. Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Wednesday.

Another 1,386 patients have recovered over the past day, taking the total to 164,234.