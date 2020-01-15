UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Seizes $127.5Mln In Counterfeit Bills Destined For Gulen's Supporters - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:24 PM

Turkey Seizes $127.5Mln in Counterfeit Bills Destined for Gulen's Supporters - Reports

The police of Turkey's Istanbul said on Wednesday that they had seized $127.5 million in counterfeit bills that were meant to be transferred to members of the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, operating in South America and Africa, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The police of Turkey's Istanbul said on Wednesday that they had seized $127.5 million in counterfeit bills that were meant to be transferred to members of the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, operating in South America and Africa, media reported.

The fake bills were discovered on Tuesday, when the police raided two addresses in the Kagithane and Sariyer districts of Istanbul, the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported.

Along with the bills, the police seized printing machines. Moreover, eight suspects were detained and four of them were subsequently released under judicial control, the media said.

In July, the Financial Crime Unit of the Istanbul Security Directorate confiscated $271 million in counterfeit bills as part of an operation held in the Esenyurt district of the city.

Following this raid, Istanbul police detained several suspects over their alleged links to Gulen's movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara. Moreover, the security forces prevented the gang's leader, identified as A.A., from fleeing to Bulgaria in October.

The Turkish government has long been accusing Gulen and those affiliated with him of attempting to conduct a coup d'etat. Following the short-lived overthrow attempt on July 15, 2016, thousands were arrested including state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers and tens of thousands more have been dismissed or suspended over their suspected links to Gulen's movement. The cleric, who lives in exile in the United States, has denied the accusations of being behind the coup bid.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Police Turkey Ankara Istanbul Bulgaria United States July October 2016 Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Two killed, 8 hurt in blast at Spain chemical plan ..

1 minute ago

Minister visits DHQ Hospital DG Khan

1 minute ago

Russian govt in shock resignation after Putin call ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews key achievements of GD ..

25 minutes ago

US Report Claims 2019 Second Warmest Year on Recor ..

2 minutes ago

UK Watchdog Urges British Charities to Invest Ethi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.