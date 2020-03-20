Turkey seizes 3,410 liters of counterfeit alcohol

A total of 3,410 liters (900 gallons) of counterfeit alcohol was seized in Turkey's south, according to a security official

ADANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 3,410 liters (900 gallons) of counterfeit alcohol was seized in Turkey's south, according to a security official.

Acting on a tip off, the anti-smuggling and organized crimes teams carried out raids in Adana province, the official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Five suspects were briefly detained by the security forces.