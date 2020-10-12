UrduPoint.com
Turkey Sending Militants To Karabakh Creates Regional Terrorist Threat- Yerevan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:02 PM

Turkey redeploying militants from Syrian and Libya to the Karabakh region could lead to the flare-up of terrorism in the region and beyond, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Turkey redeploying militants from Syrian and Libya to the Karabakh region could lead to the flare-up of terrorism in the region and beyond, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Monday.

"Having used the help of pro-Turkish armed terrorists, Azerbaijan became the platform for Turkey to expand its influence and the hotbed of international terrorism in our region.

The policy of fueling and encouraging terrorist organizations and allowing them passage to the Southern Caucasus may lead to a new flare-up of violence and terrorism in our region and beyond its borders," the minister said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mnatsakanyan said that Turkey's redeployment of militants from Syria and Libya to Azerbaijan was proved by Armenia and "registered and voiced by the international community."

