UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Sends 150 Trucks With Military Equipment To Syria's Idlib - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

Turkey Sends 150 Trucks With Military Equipment to Syria's Idlib - Reports

Turkey has sent 150 trucks with military equipment to the Syrian province of Idlib in light of increased tensions between Ankara and Damascus, Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing military sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Turkey has sent 150 trucks with military equipment to the Syrian province of Idlib in light of increased tensions between Ankara and Damascus, Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing military sources.

According to the news agency, a convoy of 150 trucks, armored vehicles and self-propelled artillery platforms arrived in the border province of Hatay in southern Turkey, from where it will proceed to observation posts in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified earlier in February after the Turkish Defense Ministry said Turkish military personnel died in shelling initiated by Syrian troops on Turkey's observation post in the province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to take retaliatory measures if Syria's armed forces failed to stop their operation and withdraw from the areas close to the observation posts by the end of February. Erdogan also asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure the Syrian government into stopping the Idlib offensive.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Vehicles Died Vladimir Putin Idlib Hatay Ankara Tayyip Erdogan February Border Post From Government

Recent Stories

Revenue shouldn’t be increased by taxing food it ..

2 minutes ago

Newyork Open Indoor ATP World Tennis

10 minutes ago

Rashid bin Humaid praises support of UAE’s leade ..

11 minutes ago

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stops actions agai ..

4 minutes ago

All seeded players move in second round of Pakista ..

7 minutes ago

One killed, two injured in road accident in Sialko ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.