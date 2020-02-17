Turkey has sent 150 trucks with military equipment to the Syrian province of Idlib in light of increased tensions between Ankara and Damascus, Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing military sources

According to the news agency, a convoy of 150 trucks, armored vehicles and self-propelled artillery platforms arrived in the border province of Hatay in southern Turkey, from where it will proceed to observation posts in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified earlier in February after the Turkish Defense Ministry said Turkish military personnel died in shelling initiated by Syrian troops on Turkey's observation post in the province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to take retaliatory measures if Syria's armed forces failed to stop their operation and withdraw from the areas close to the observation posts by the end of February. Erdogan also asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure the Syrian government into stopping the Idlib offensive.