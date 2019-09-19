UrduPoint.com
Turkey Sends 2 Planes With Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit Sudan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

Turkey Sends 2 Planes With Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Hit Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Turkey sent two planes with 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Sudan, which is facing heavy floods, Turkish media reported.

Ankara is going to continue its humanitarian efforts, aimed at supporting the disaster-hit African nation, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing representative of the Turkish Red Crescent Serdar Yilmaz.

Since July, Sudan has been hit by heavy floods that left more than 60 people dead. Some Sudanese states have called on the international community to provide them with humanitarian assistance.

