Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Turkey Sends 2nd Military Aircraft With Aid to US as Part of COVID-19 Relief - NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Turkey has sent the second military aircraft to the United States to deliver medical supplies as part of the COVID-19 relief efforts, NATO said in a release on Thursday.

"On 28 April 2020, an A-400M military aircraft from the Turkish Air Force, which took off from the Etimesgut Airfield in Ankara (Turkey) to deliver critical medical supplies to the United States, landed at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, as part of ongoing Allied efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said. "A second Turkish military aircraft carrying medical supplies to the United States left Ankara today."

According to the release, the assistance included surgical masks, overalls, disinfectant, goggles, N-95 masks and face shields.

"This emergency delivery was made possible by the use of NATO's Rapid Air Mobility (RAM) measures and granting of priority handling by EUROCONTROL, which handles the flow of all air traffic over Europe," the release added. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, Turkey has provided assistance to 55 countries, including 15 NATO Allies and 21 NATO partner countries. Allied solidarity in response to COVID-19 takes place in different forms, through bilateral assistance as well as through the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre."

The US remains the worst-hit country, with the infection tally there exceeding one million. It has also recorded the highest number of fatalities from the disease.

