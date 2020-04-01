Turkey Sends Aircraft With Medical Cargo to Italy, Spain to Help Combat COVID-19- Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Turkey on Wednesday sent a military transport aircraft with medical cargo to Italy and Spain, which have become the worst-affected European countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"With the instructions of President Recep Tayyip ERDOĞAN, health supplies have departed from Ankara's Etimesgut Airport prepared for Spain and Italy which have been seriously affected by COVID-19 and are currently battling against the virus. Protective face masks, protective eye masks, overalls and anti-bacterial fluids were sent to our NATO ally Italy and Spain via our A400M aircraft belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces," the statement said.

According to the statement, all these medical items were produced in Turkey.

As of Wednesday, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has reached over 860,000, with more than 42,000 people having died and some 178,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.