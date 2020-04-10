Turkey Sends Coronavirus Medical Response Aid to UK - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Turkey has sent medical aid to help the United Kingdom tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Armed Forces aircraft that will transport to United Kingdom the medical aid supplies prepared by [the Health Ministry] to be used in the fight against COVID-19 has departed Etimesgut/Ankara [air base]," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The UK has so far confirmed more than 65,000 coronavirus cases, and the related death toll nears 8,000 people. At the same time, Turkey has registered over 42,000 COVID-19 cases, and the number of deaths related to the coronavirus reached 908.