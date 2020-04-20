Turkey Sends Drillship to Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone - Reports

Turkey has dispatched its Yavuz drilling vessel to Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Greek and Cypriot media reported on Monday

Ankara has issued a navigational telex, designated the area between the EEZ's blocks 6 and 7 for drilling activities from April 20 to July 18, the Cyprus news Agency (CNA) said.

According to the CNA's source in the military, the ship set sail on Sunday at 11 p.m.

local time (20:00 GMT), and is accompanied by a frigate.

Cyprus has issued its own navigational telex and is expected to issue a statement after Yavuz reaches its destination, per Greece's Kathimerini newspaper.

Since the discovery of the first gas deposits off the coast of the island in 2011, the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey have been engaged in a prolonged dispute over the offshore drilling rights with Ankara rejecting the EEZ's claims of Nicosia.