Turkey Sends Extra Troops to Observation Posts in Syrian De-Escalation Zones - Source

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Turkish Armed Forces have sent additional troops to de-escalation zones in Syria to strengthen observation posts, a Turkish military source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The news comes in the wake of a mortar fire attack on a Turkish observation post in Idlib that took place in late June. The Turkish Defense Ministry said that the shelling was carried out from the territory controlled by the Syrian government and was a deliberate action.

"The Turkish Armed Forces sent additional troops to the de-escalation zone in Syria in order to strengthen the observation posts that were created in accordance with an agreement reached in Astana," the source said.

According to him, the Turkish forces are not currently preparing for any military operations.

At the same time, he did not rule out that Ankara could launch an operation in Syria in case of attacks on Turkish soldiers there.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones.

The Syrian government troops have taken control of three of these zones, but the northwestern Idlib province is still home to scores of various groups, including Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia).