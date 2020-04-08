Turkey Sends Medical Cargo to 5 Balkan States for Fight Against COVID-19 - Ministry

Turkey has sent a military transport aircraft to deliver medical supplies to five Balkan countries as assistance for combating the coronavirus pandemic, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Turkey has sent a military transport aircraft to deliver medical supplies to five Balkan countries as assistance for combating the coronavirus pandemic, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"With the instructions of our President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, medical supplies prepared by the Ministry of Health were sent out to five countries to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Packages, which include masks, overalls and test kits, were sent out via a Turkish Armed Aircraft from Ankara's Etimesgut Airport.

The A400M type transport aircraft will deliver the medical supplies to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo," the statement said.

Earlier in April, Turkey sent a military transport aircraft with medical cargo to Italy and Spain, which have become the worst-affected European countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globally, more than 1.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, with over 82,000 deaths and 301,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.