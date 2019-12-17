(@FahadShabbir)

Turkey has sent special operations forces, military experts and equipment to the Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord, the Saudi news channel Al-Arabiya cited sources as saying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Turkey has sent special operations forces, military experts and equipment to the Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord, the Saudi news channel Al-Arabiya cited sources as saying.

Troops loyal to the eastern-based administration of General Khalifa Haftar began the final push last week to wrestle the Libyan capital from what he called "terrorists." The GNA offered resistance.

Turkey has repeatedly vowed to stand by the UN-backed government in Tripoli and made good on its promise of military aid on Monday by sending special forces to protect GNA members, sources said.

Military experts will reportedly assess the situation on the ground in Tripoli, where an armed conflict has been simmering since Haftar ordered his army to march on the city in early April.

A United Nations arms embargo on Libya has been in place since its government collapsed in 2011. The UN issued an expert report last week, accusing Turkey, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates of routinely flouting the ban.