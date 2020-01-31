UrduPoint.com
Turkey Sends Plane To Wuhan To Airlift 34 Nationals Amid Virus Outbreak - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:37 PM

A Turkish military cargo plane has been sent to the city of Wuhan, the coronavirus outbreak epicenter in China, to bring back stranded citizens of Turkey and three other nations, media said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020)

The jet will airlift 34 Turks, seven Georgians, seven Azerbaijanis and one Albanian from the cordoned-off city of Wuhan, the Anadolu state news agency said, adding it was the Health Ministry's initiative.

The evacuees will be attended by doctors specializing in viral diseases. They will be put through medical checks and quarantined upon arrival. None of them are suspected to be ill.

Turkey has not reported any cases of infection with the new coronavirus, which may cause a severe respiratory illness. It has sickened almost 10,000 people in China and killed more than 200.

