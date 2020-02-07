UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Sends Special Forces To Reinforce Observation Posts In Syria's Idlib - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:41 PM

Turkey Sends Special Forces to Reinforce Observation Posts in Syria's Idlib - Reports

Ankara is sending special forces troops to reinforce its observation posts in the Syrian province of Idlib, amid rising tensions in the de-escalation zone, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Ankara is sending special forces troops to reinforce its observation posts in the Syrian province of Idlib, amid rising tensions in the de-escalation zone, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Friday.

According to the agency, a convoy of 150 trucks carrying special forces troops, military equipment and ammunition has reached the Turkey-Syria border in the province of Hatay. From there, the convoy will cross into Syria and travel to the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Tensions in the area rose after Syrian government forces shelled a Turkish observation point on Monday, killing seven military personnel and one contractor. In a retaliatory attack, Turkish troops struck over 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian army troops, according to Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Moreover, on Wednesday, a military source told Sputnik the Syrian Armed Forces had established full control over the city of Saraqib, one of the key strongholds of militants in the area.

The Syrian military then also surrounded three nearby Turkish observation posts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure Syrian President Bashar Assad into withdrawing troops from the borders of the de-escalation zone and preventing attacks on Turkish forces in the region.

Idlib is one of four de-escalation zones created in Syria by Russia, Iran and Turkey during talks in May 2017. The province is one of the remaining militant strongholds in the country, as pockets of the region are controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Syria Iran Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Idlib Hatay Ankara Tayyip Erdogan May Border 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Al Shafar chairs Arab Gulf Security 2 Joint High C ..

1 minute ago

PAF aircraft crashes near Shorkot

6 minutes ago

NA  passes controversial resolution calling for p ..

25 minutes ago

Pangolin identified as potential link for coronavi ..

5 minutes ago

Ban on transportation of wheat flour in Peshawar

5 minutes ago

In war-torn Yemen, zoo animals face daily struggle ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.