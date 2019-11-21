UrduPoint.com
Turkey Sentences 3 Over US Embassy Shooting

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:56 PM

Turkey sentences 3 over US embassy shooting

A Turkish court sentenced three men to prison on Thursday for shooting at the US embassy in Ankara last year

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A Turkish court sentenced three men to prison on Thursday for shooting at the US embassy in Ankara last year.

They got sentences ranging from just over three years to more than 10 years for "membership in a terrorist organisation" and "actions aimed at sabotaging relations with a foreign country", according to state news agency Anadolu.

The US embassy was fired upon from a car on August 20, 2018, without any casualties.

