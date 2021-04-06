Turkey Sentences 4 IS Terrorists to Life in Jail Over 2016 Istanbul Attack - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Four terrorists of the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Turkey for the involvement in the deadly 2016 attack in Istanbul, media reported on Tuesday.

According to Turkish television channel NTV, a total of 26 suspects stood before the court, of whom four were sentenced to life imprisonment, one was sentenced to six years and three months, and 18 were acquitted. The remaining three cases were moved into a separate litigation.

In January 2016, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the Sultanahmet Square in downtown Istanbul, killing 11 German tourists.