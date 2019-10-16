UrduPoint.com
Turkey Set On Continuing Operation In Syria Ignoring US Sanctions, President Says

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Turkey is not worried about US sanctions imposed in connection with the operation in northern Syria and Ankara intends to continue the offensive until its goals are achieved, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Until the operation achieves all the set goals, it will continue. Our goals are clear, we are not worried about [US] sanctions. Our goal is to eliminate terrorists within 32 kilometers [about 20 miles] from the border. We are holding talks with the US and Russia for field coordination," Erdogan said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against Turkish officials and entities, including the defense and energy ministries, in response to Ankara's Operation Peace Spring launched in northeast Syria earlier this month.

Washington has been withdrawing forces from Syria, leaving Kurds in the northeast without support. Ankara considers the Kurdish militants an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), branded a terrorist organization by Turkey.

