Turkey Set to Increase Energy Cooperation With US - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Turkey is prepared to boost energy cooperation with the United States, the Turkish Embassy in Washington Deputy Chief of Mission Sinan Ertay said on Wednesday.

"From across the Atlantic, the United States has become Turkey's fifth biggest gas supplier with the potential to become the fourth after Russia, our close ally and good friend Azerbaijan and Nigeria." Ertay said.

"In this framework we look forward to further increasing our cooperation with the United States in the energy field."

Ertay spoke during the Caspian Policy Center event on the Completion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Ertay said cooperation with the United States stood at a record high of 35 percent in Turkey's total gas imports in the first ten months of 2020.

"As a result, the share of Russian gas in our imports fell to 28 percent as of last October," he said.