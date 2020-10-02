UrduPoint.com
Turkey Set To Protect Its Rights - Cavusoglu After EU Backs Greece In EastMed Dispute

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:42 PM

Turkey is determined to protect its rights regarding its dispute with Greece over the East Mediterranean exploration rights, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday, when asked to comment on the EU declarations in support of Greece and Cyprus

On Thursday, President of the European Council Charles Michel said after the first day of the EU summit that the European Union was still ready to engage in constructive dialogue with Turkey on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, but was ready to demonstrate a firm position on the issue. Michel also stressed the bloc's support for Greece and Cyprus, which urged for sanctions on Turkey over the violation of their sovereign rights in Eastern Mediterranean.

"Yes, the European Union can act together with Greece and Greek Cypriots. We can understand it. However, the European Union, if it wants to become a trustworthy institution, should tell its own members about their wrongdoings. But we have seen that it cannot say so. We are very determined to find a solution to protect our rights and we are open for collaboration. But if a solution is not found, we will react in order to protect the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot population," the minister said at a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi di Maio.

Cavusoglu added that the EU's Thursday declarations had all been "in favor of Greece and Greek Cypriots."

