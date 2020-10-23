UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Sets New Record Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases As 2,102 People Test Positive Over Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:40 AM

Turkey Sets New Record Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases as 2,102 People Test Positive Over Day

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Turkey has registered 2,102 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the new highest daily increase since May 8, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today, 2,102 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, the total number of those infected is 355,582.

Seventy-one patients have died, the total death toll is 9,584. As many as 1,581 patients have recovered today, the total is 310,027," the ministry said.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has reached its second peak.

Related Topics

Turkey Died May

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

59 minutes ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

59 minutes ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

1 hour ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

1 hour ago

Judging Panel of Zayed Award Human Fraternity hold ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.