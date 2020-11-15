UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Sets New Single-Day Record Of COVID Cases As 3,223 New Infections Confirmed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 10:10 PM

Turkey Sets New Single-Day Record of COVID Cases as 3,223 New Infections Confirmed

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Turkey has set a new record of daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, as 3,223 new cases were registered in the country, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

The previous record high was registered on Saturday and amounted to 3,116.

"Today, 3,223 new COVID-19 cases have been registered, the total number of those infected is 414,278," the ministry said in a statement.

Further 89 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,507. Another 3,439 patients are in intensive care.

The number of recoveries has climbed by 2,561 to 353,663 since the start of the pandemic, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Turkey Died Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks close in green

11 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sees 14,274 consumer complaints in Q ..

11 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates new Al Ain Autism Cen ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Armenia discuss re ..

56 minutes ago

39th Sharjah International Book Fair concludes

1 hour ago

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.