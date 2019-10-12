Turkey Shelling Hits Close to US Troops in Northern Syria - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Turkish artillery shelling hit close to the US forces contingent positioned in the northwest of Syria, media reported on Friday.

The shelling hit a few hundred meters from the US special forces unit in the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN reported, citing a US official familiar with the incident.

According to the official, the shelling was most likely not deliberate and no US personnel have been injured.