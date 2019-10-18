- Home
- World
- News
- Turkey Should End Operation in North Syria, Ceasefire Insufficient - EU Council President
Turkey Should End Operation In North Syria, Ceasefire Insufficient - EU Council President
Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:46 PM
The ceasefire in North Syria agreed by the United States and Turkey is insufficient, Ankara should stop its operation there immediately, European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday
"The so-called ceasefire, this is not what we expected.
In fact, it's not a ceasefire, it's a demand of capitulation of the Kurds. I think we have to be very consistent here ... call for Turkey to put a permanent end to its military action immediately and to withdraw its forces and to respect international humanitarian law," Tusk told reporters.