Turkey Should End Operation In North Syria, Ceasefire Insufficient - EU Council President

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:46 PM

Turkey Should End Operation in North Syria, Ceasefire Insufficient - EU Council President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The ceasefire in North Syria agreed by the United States and Turkey is insufficient, Ankara should stop its operation there immediately, European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday.

"The so-called ceasefire, this is not what we expected.

In fact, it's not a ceasefire, it's a demand of capitulation of the Kurds. I think we have to be very consistent here ... call for Turkey to put a permanent end to its military action immediately and to withdraw its forces and to respect international humanitarian law," Tusk told reporters.

