UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Should Learn To Respect Sovereignty Of Other Nations - India's Representative To UN

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:10 AM

Turkey Should Learn to Respect Sovereignty of Other Nations - India's Representative to UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Turkey should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, T S Tirumurti, said in response to remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the UN on the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have seen remarks by President of Turkey on Indian UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

They constitute gross interference in India's internal affairs and are completely unacceptable. Turkey should learn to respect sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply," Tirumurti said on Twitter.

According to The Hindu newspaper, Erdogan earlier said in UN general debate remarks via a recorded video message: "The Kashmir conflict, which is also key to the stability and peace of South Asia, is still a burning issue. Steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Jammu-Kashmir further complicated the problem."

Related Topics

India United Nations Turkey Twitter Jammu Tayyip Erdogan Asia

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nu ..

3 hours ago

Global practices with highest international standa ..

4 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

4 hours ago

Ex-Maltese PM's chief of staff arrested in fraud p ..

4 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

5 hours ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.