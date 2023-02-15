Turkey Should Ratify NATO Accession Protocols of Sweden, Finland Together - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Turkey should ratify Sweden's and Finland's accession protocols to NATO simultaneously, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I urged Turkey to ratify both Finland and Sweden (accession protocols) together already last Fall, that's my position and that position has not changed...

I have urged them to ratify both at the same time," Stoltenberg said, following the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Stoltenberg added that he will travel to Turkey on February 16 to discuss the membership of Sweden and Finland in the alliance.

"I will also actually travel to Turkey tomorrow (February 16) and that (ratification process) will be certainly addressed," NATO Secretary General added.