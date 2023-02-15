UrduPoint.com

Turkey Should Ratify NATO Accession Protocols Of Sweden, Finland Together - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Turkey Should Ratify NATO Accession Protocols of Sweden, Finland Together - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Turkey should ratify Sweden's and Finland's accession protocols to NATO simultaneously, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I urged Turkey to ratify both Finland and Sweden (accession protocols) together already last Fall, that's my position and that position has not changed...

I have urged them to ratify both at the same time," Stoltenberg said, following the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Stoltenberg added that he will travel to Turkey on February 16 to discuss the membership of Sweden and Finland in the alliance.

"I will also actually travel to Turkey tomorrow (February 16) and that (ratification process) will be certainly addressed," NATO Secretary General added.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Brussels Same Alliance Sweden Finland February

Recent Stories

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in N ..

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in NA

8 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-power ..

Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-powered solution for aircraft engin ..

17 minutes ago
 Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

56 minutes ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

3 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.