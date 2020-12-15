UrduPoint.com
Turkey Showcases Prototype Of Its First-Ever Armed Unmanned Maritime Vehicle SIDA- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:02 PM

Turkey has showcased the prototype of its first armed unmanned maritime vehicle, dubbed SIDA, that is set to sail later in December, the Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Turkey has showcased the prototype of its first armed unmanned maritime vehicle, dubbed SIDA, that is set to sail later in December, the Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The vessel was developed by the ARES Shipyard marine craft producer along with Meteksan Defense, one of the country's largest defense industry companies.

According to the news agency, the vehicle has a cruising range of 400 kilometers (249 miles) with the maximum speed of 65 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour) per hour, as well as indigenous encrypted communications, and day and night vision systems. It also can be used for intelligence gathering missions.

The news agency also reported, citing Ares Shipyard CEO Utku Alanc, that SIDA would carry out firing tests in March 2021 with guided missiles produced by major Turkish weapons manufacturer Roketsan.

