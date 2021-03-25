UrduPoint.com
Turkey Signals Will To Ease Eastern Mediterranean Tensions - Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Turkey Signals Will to Ease Eastern Mediterranean Tensions - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Turkey has signaled a will to deescalate tensions with Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday, adding that it was "good news."

"After provocative actions in Cypriot and Greek waters, Turkey has sent a signal of deescalation in recent months in the eastern Mediterranean and restarted a dialogue with Greece," she said in parliament.

Tensions between Turkey and the Greek Cypriot administration flared up last year after Ankara sent drilling ships to search for offshore gas and oil deposits in the island's eastern waters.

Merkel said Turkey had also reengaged in UN-backed talks on Cypriot unity, opening up new venues of cooperation with Europe. EU bosses promised in early March to work closer with Turkey if it demonstrated willingness to talk.

"Now the European Council will discuss how we can go this way. I must say these will be no easy talks but I hope we will have a result," the chancellor said.

She stressed that Germany would consider Turkey's domestic policies and its commitment to the rule of law and human rights. The EU also expects Turkey to deal with irregular migration via its territory to Europe.

