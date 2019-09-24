Turkey Significantly Reduced Plastic Bag Use - Erdogan

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Turkey has drastically reduced the usage of plastic bags as part of its green policy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an address to the UN Climate Change Summit.

"We have been using three to four times fewer plastic bags," Erdogan announced on Monday, adding his nation had also pledged to boost waste recycling by 35 percent.

Turkey plans to increase power generation from renewable sources by 30 percent by 2023 and rethink the design of 400,000 public buildings in line with the zero-waste policy.

Erdogan emphasized that his country was one of the few places where deforestation had been reversed. He said 18 million tree samplings had been planted across Turkey, with 11 million more to be added in coming years.