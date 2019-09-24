UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Significantly Reduced Plastic Bag Use - Erdogan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

Turkey Significantly Reduced Plastic Bag Use - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Turkey has drastically reduced the usage of plastic bags as part of its green policy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an address to the UN Climate Change Summit.

"We have been using three to four times fewer plastic bags," Erdogan announced on Monday, adding his nation had also pledged to boost waste recycling by 35 percent.

Turkey plans to increase power generation from renewable sources by 30 percent by 2023 and rethink the design of 400,000 public buildings in line with the zero-waste policy.

Erdogan emphasized that his country was one of the few places where deforestation had been reversed. He said 18 million tree samplings had been planted across Turkey, with 11 million more to be added in coming years.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Tayyip Erdogan From Million

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

25 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

25 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

34 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

34 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

36 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.