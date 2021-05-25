Turkey Signs First Agreement on Delivery of Drones to NATO Country, Poland - Erdogan

Turkey signed its first ever agreement on the supply of its drones to a NATO country, Poland, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, who now is in Ankara on an official visit

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Turkey signed its first ever agreement on the supply of its drones to a NATO country, Poland, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, who now is in Ankara on an official visit.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said earlier that Warsaw was buying 24 unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar from Turkey.

"We are among the 3-4 countries in the world that produce the best drones. We are proud to share this experience and capabilities with our NATO ally Poland. Today, for the first time in history, we signed an agreement under which Turkey will sell UAVs to the country, which is part of NATO," Erdogan said.