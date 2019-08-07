Turkey signs UN mediation agreement

Turkey on Wednesday signed the Singapore Convention on Mediation, an agreement that aims to settle cross-border commercial disputes and stabilize trade relations

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Turkey on Wednesday signed the Singapore Convention on Mediation, an agreement that aims to settle cross-border commercial disputes and stabilize trade relations.

Zekeriya Birkan, Turkish deputy justice minister, signed the agreement along with 46 UN members in Singapore, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

More than 1,500 delegates from around the world attended the convention co-organized by Singapore's Ministry of Law and the UN.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his opening speech that the convention grants parties to reach a mediated settlement in an international commercial setting.