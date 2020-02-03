Turkey Skips Joint Patrol With Russia in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Units of Russian military police had to carry out a patrol in Syria's Aleppo province on Monday on their own as their Turkish counterparts failed to arrive at the mission starting point, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said.

"Due to the non-arrival of the Turkish side to participate in joint patrol mission, the units of Russian military police patrolled on their own the following route: Kobane - ... Badfik ... - Kobane in the province of Aleppo," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov said at a daily news briefing.