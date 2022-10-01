Turkey, S.Korea Do Not Recognize Accession of 4 Former Ukrainian Territories to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Turkey and South Korea have refused to recognize the legitimacy of self-determination referendums held in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine and their subsequent accession to Russia.

"In accordance with this stance adopted in 2014, we reject Russia's decision to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Herson and Zaphorizhia regions of Ukraine. This decision, which constitutes a grave violation of the established principles of international law, cannot be accepted," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Ankara reiterated its support to the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine via negotiations, the statement said.

"The Korean government does not recognize the referenda held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson and Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian territory as legitimate," the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that the overwhelming majority of the population supported becoming Russian.

The DPR and the LPR proclaimed independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding referendums on self-determination. In February, Russia recognized the DPR and the LPR and launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls by the two breakaway republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.