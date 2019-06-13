UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Slams France For Cooperating With Kurdish Militias In Syria - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:33 PM

Turkey Slams France for Cooperating With Kurdish Militias in Syria - Foreign Minister

Ankara condemns France's close cooperation with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday at a joint press conference with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is currently on a visit to Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Ankara condemns France's close cooperation with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday at a joint press conference with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is currently on a visit to Ankara.

"We don't find the close cooperation of France with the YPG ... appropriate. We observe that this has reflections on many of our issues, including cooperation within NATO," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

According to the Turkish foreign minister, France cannot be helping Turkey to fight the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered a terrorist organization by Ankara, while at the same time cooperating with the YPG, which is viewed by Turkey as a PKK affiliate.

Ankara claims that Kurdish militias operating in the north of Syria pose a threat to national security. In January 2018, Turkey launched a military operation in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin against the US-backed YPG.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Syria Turkey France Visit Same Ankara January 2018

Recent Stories

Tsitsipas loses first match of grass-court season

1 minute ago

Hong Kong Police Arrested 11 People During Wednesd ..

1 minute ago

Novak, Sefcovic Discuss Russian Gas Supplies to Ki ..

1 minute ago

Russia Heard From EC Constructive Approach on Impl ..

1 minute ago

KP traffic police to lunch 15-day awareness campai ..

5 minutes ago

Senate body for preserving national heritage and c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.