Turkey Slams France's 'destructive' Approach To Libya Conflict

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:22 PM

Turkey on Tuesday blasted France's "destructive" approach to the conflict in Libya and accused it of seeking to increase Russian presence there, in an escalating tension between the two NATO allies

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey on Tuesday blasted France's "destructive" approach to the conflict in Libya and accused it of seeking to increase Russian presence there, in an escalating tension between the two NATO allies.

"France, which Macron governs or rather which he can't manage to govern at the moment, has been in Libya only for its own interests and ambitions with a destructive approach just like it pushed Africa to instabilityin the past with a colonialist approach, and like it bombed and quit Libya in 2011," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara.

