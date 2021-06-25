UrduPoint.com
Turkey Slams Honduras For Opening Embassy In Jerusalem - Foreign Ministry

Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:10 AM

Turkey Slams Honduras for Opening Embassy in Jerusalem - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the decision of Honduras to open an embassy in Jerusalem, describing it as a violation of international law.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez opened the Honduran embassy in Jerusalem, which Israel views as its capital.

"The Honduran decision on opening the embassy in Jerusalem is not good, we are condemning it. By making this decision, Honduras has violated international law, including the UN resolutions on the status of Jerusalem, inflicting damage to the two-state principle and hopes for peace in the region.

We are calling on Honduras to reconsider its mistaken move," the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

In September 2017, the administration of former US President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, then relocated the Washington embassy there from Tel Aviv. Guatemala, Kosovo and Honduras have already followed suit. The moves are strongly opposed by Palestine, which regards East Jerusalem as its territory occupied by Israel.

