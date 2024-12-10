Open Menu

Turkey Slams Israel's 'occupying Mentality' In Golan Buffer Zone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Turkey on Tuesday accused Israel of an "occupying mentality" after its forces entered a UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights after the ouster of Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad.

"We strongly condemn Israel's entry into the separation zone between Israel and Syria," a foreign ministry statement said, reiterating support for Syria's "sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity".

"In this sensitive period, when the possibility of achieving the peace and stability the Syrian people have desired for many years has emerged, Israel is once again displaying its occupying mentality.

The Golan Heights is a mountainous plateau at Syria's southwestern edge, most of which was captured by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel later annexed the territory.

It is separated from the Syrian side by a buffer zone patrolled by UN troops.

