Turkey Slams Israel's 'occupying Mentality' In Golan Buffer Zone
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Turkey on Tuesday accused Israel of an "occupying mentality" after its forces entered a UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights after the ouster of Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad.
"We strongly condemn Israel's entry into the separation zone between Israel and Syria," a foreign ministry statement said, reiterating support for Syria's "sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity".
"In this sensitive period, when the possibility of achieving the peace and stability the Syrian people have desired for many years has emerged, Israel is once again displaying its occupying mentality.
"
The Golan Heights is a mountainous plateau at Syria's southwestern edge, most of which was captured by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel later annexed the territory.
It is separated from the Syrian side by a buffer zone patrolled by UN troops.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From World
-
Draw specialists Juventus under fire ahead of City visit5 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence says 25 killed in Israeli strikes in territory's north15 minutes ago
-
HTS so far 'sending good messages' to Syrians: UN envoy15 minutes ago
-
War monitor says Israel conducted 300 strikes on Syria since Assad's fall25 minutes ago
-
Brazil's President undergoes surgery for brain hemorrhage1 hour ago
-
France's Macron to host party leaders in quest for new govt1 hour ago
-
Air passenger numbers to top five billion in 2025: IATA1 hour ago
-
Pentagon chief meets Japan PM on final Asia trip1 hour ago
-
Draw specialists Juventus under fire ahead of City visit1 hour ago
-
Iceland wants immigrants to learn the language1 hour ago
-
French internet firm fined 50 mn euros for unsolicited ads1 hour ago
-
Air strike on North Darfur market kills more than 100: Sudan lawyers' group2 hours ago