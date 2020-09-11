UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Slams Southern EU States' Declaration Supporting Greece Amid EastMed Tensions

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:12 PM

Turkey Slams Southern EU States' Declaration Supporting Greece Amid EastMed Tensions

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the declaration adopted at the Summit of the Southern EU Countries that expressed full support and solidarity with Cyprus and Greece in the face of Turkey's drilling activity in the Eastern Mediterranean and also proposed expanding sanctions against Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the declaration adopted at the Summit of the Southern EU Countries that expressed full support and solidarity with Cyprus and Greece in the face of Turkey's drilling activity in the Eastern Mediterranean and also proposed expanding sanctions against Ankara.

The leaders of the so-called Med7 nations - France, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Malta - held a summit on the French island of Corsica on Thursday. They expressed full support and solidarity with Cyprus and Greece "in the face of the repeated infringements on their sovereignty and sovereign rights, as well as confrontational actions by Turkey" in a joint declaration.

"The statements on the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus issued in the joint declaration are biased, disconnected from the truth, and lack a legal basis," Turkish Foreign Ministry's spokesman said as quoted in a statement.

The Turkish-Greek tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean escalated after Ankara began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in early August. Athens considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone and has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, vowing to protect its sovereign rights by all means.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey have been engaged in a prolonged dispute over the offshore drilling rights since the discovery of the first gas deposits off the coast of the island in 2011, with Ankara rejecting the exclusive economic zone claims of Nicosia.

Related Topics

Turkey France Alert Nicosia Athens Ankara Spain Italy Portugal Cyprus Malta Greece August Gas All From

Recent Stories

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

1 minute ago

Government College University VC given additional ..

30 seconds ago

NAB office clash case: ATC extends Capt Safdar int ..

32 seconds ago

Minister attends photo competition on Quaid death ..

33 seconds ago

Nisar Memon appointed new CEO Pakistan Railways

35 seconds ago

Quaid's death anniversary observed with solemnity

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.