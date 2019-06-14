UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Slams US For Leaking Pentagon Letter On S-400 Deal - Presidential Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Turkey Slams US for Leaking Pentagon Letter on S-400 Deal - Presidential Spokesman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Turkey condemns the leaking by Washington of a letter by US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan sent to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar that contains threats to remove Turkey from the F-35 pilot training program over Ankara's plans to buy the Russian S-400 missile systems, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

Shanahan sent a letter to Akar last week, seen by the Foreign Policy magazine, in which he said Turkish trainees would have to leave the United States by July 31.

"This letter contradicts the spirit of allied relations. Simultaneously with the sending of the letter, its content was disclosed to media. This is unacceptable for serious state affairs ... Everyone must be sure that we will respond. The presidents of Turkey and the United States will discuss the issue of our F-35 trainees at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on June 29," Kalin told reporters.

The spokesman expressed confidence that the United States would deliver F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

"But delaying this [deliveries] under various pretexts will damage both countries," he stressed.

In December 2017, Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of the S-400 air defense systems to Turkey. The first shipments of the S-400 are expected later in the summer. In spite of the US threats to impose sanctions against Ankara, Turkish officials have said that purchasing of military equipment is a sovereign right and ruled out the possibility of abandoning plans to acquire the S-400 systems.

Related Topics

Loan Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Buy Ankara Japan United States June July December 2017 Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

14 minutes ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

14 minutes ago

Zardari examined at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardio ..

14 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in indiscriminate accountability ..

14 minutes ago

Four killed, 7 injured in road accident in Hyderab ..

14 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Romanian FM

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.