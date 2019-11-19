UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Slams US Policy Shift On Illegal Israeli Settlement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:55 PM

Turkey slams US policy shift on illegal Israeli settlement

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday slammed the U.S. decision on illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday slammed the U.S. decision on illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

"No country is above international law. Fait accompli style declarations shall have no validity with respect to international law," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

The U.S. on Monday reversed course on its position regarding Israeli settlements built in the occupied West Bank, breaking with over four decades of precedent in saying that they will no longer be viewed as illegal "per se".

The move is highly likely to irk Palestinian officials, who have rejected a role for the U.S. in any prospective peace talks with Israel over the Trump administration's 2017 decision to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The U.S. under President Donald Trump has since gone on to close the Palestinians' diplomatic office in Washington and has relocated its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Roughly 650,000 Israeli Jews currently live on more than 100 settlements built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The Palestinians want these territories along with the Gaza Strip for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.

Related Topics

Israel Washington Twitter Gaza Trump Bank Jerusalem 2017 Jew All From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.44 a barrel M ..

13 minutes ago

NAB arrests Waseem Ajmal over corruption charges

14 minutes ago

Arab League Slams Softer US Stance on Int'l Legali ..

57 seconds ago

Inter-Departmental T-20 cricket championship kicks ..

2 minutes ago

HIPA announces October winners of its Instagram Ph ..

28 minutes ago

Kia Telluride considers MotorTrend's SUV of the Ye ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.