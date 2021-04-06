Turkey snow removal crew still working to clear roads

While for some the start of spring brings warmer days, in Turkey snow removal crews were working hard to clear roads from massive snow piles

MUS, TURKEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :: While for some the start of spring brings warmer days, in Turkey snow removal crews were working hard to clear roads from massive snow piles.

In April, the snow piles from plowing that reached 10 meters in the Ucevler village of eastern Mus province.

Snow removal teams have been working hard to open the snow-covered village roads to traffic.

The team works under an avalanche situation.

"It's too dangerous to work here. There is an avalanche risk here, operators have difficult times. The operator doesn't see the road sometimes. Sometimes we also turn the wrong direction," chief of snow removal crew Fehim Karakaya said.