Turkey Sought US Military Support for Operation in Northern Syria - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Turkey sough to gain military support from the United States for its offensive operation in northern Syria, which was declined, a senior Department of State official said in a conference call.

"The United States will not give any military support [to Turkey]," the official said on Thursday. "It was asked by the Turks at various levels at various times, including on the call [between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] on Sunday. That was made clear to the Turks."