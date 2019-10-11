UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Sought US Military Support For Operation In Northern Syria - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:00 AM

Turkey Sought US Military Support for Operation in Northern Syria - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Turkey sough to gain military support from the United States for its offensive operation in northern Syria, which was declined, a senior Department of State official said in a conference call.

"The United States will not give any military support [to Turkey]," the official said on Thursday. "It was asked by the Turks at various levels at various times, including on the call [between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] on Sunday. That was made clear to the Turks."

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Trump United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

2 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

2 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

3 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

3 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.