UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Speaker Criticizes Trumph's Thread To Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:22 PM

Turkey speaker criticizes Trumph's thread to Turkey

Decrying the U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks about Turkey, Speaker of Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop said, the (remarks) were related to the American domestic politics

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Decrying the U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks about Turkey, Speaker of Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop said, the (remarks) were related to the American domestic politics.

Maintaining that threats to Turkey does not make any sense, the speaker said there were different comments and evaluations in Trump's tweets.

"With his tweets on Turkey, he [Trump] was directing at the U.S. domestic policy," he said, while talking to journalists in the parliament.

The speaker said that nobody can threaten Turkey and it does not make any sense.

Ahead of a planned Turkish operation in Syria, Trump threatened Turkey on Monday with economic collapse, should Ankara act, he deemed "off limits" in Syria.

"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!)," Trump said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Parliament Twitter Threatened Trump Ankara

Recent Stories

Japanese to Make First Tour to Contested Kuril Isl ..

3 minutes ago

339,701 TDPs families repatriated to native hometo ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

TCL Electronics becomes No. 1 Smart TV Brand in Pa ..

17 minutes ago

66% of Pakistanis fear a possibility of war betwee ..

20 minutes ago

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.