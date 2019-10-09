(@FahadShabbir)

Decrying the U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks about Turkey, Speaker of Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop said, the (remarks) were related to the American domestic politics

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Decrying the U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks about Turkey, Speaker of Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop said, the (remarks) were related to the American domestic politics.

Maintaining that threats to Turkey does not make any sense, the speaker said there were different comments and evaluations in Trump's tweets.

"With his tweets on Turkey, he [Trump] was directing at the U.S. domestic policy," he said, while talking to journalists in the parliament.

The speaker said that nobody can threaten Turkey and it does not make any sense.

Ahead of a planned Turkish operation in Syria, Trump threatened Turkey on Monday with economic collapse, should Ankara act, he deemed "off limits" in Syria.

"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!)," Trump said on Twitter.