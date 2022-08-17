Turkey Starts Drilling in Mediterranean Sea - Energy Minister

Turkey has started drilling in the Mediterranean Sea, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Turkey has started drilling in the Mediterranean Sea, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday.

"Our drilling vessel Abdulhamid Han today began the first drilling of the Yorukler-1 well.

This time we are determined to keep the joy of the Black Sea with new good news in the Mediterranean," Donmez said on Twitter.

In August 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of a gas field in the Black Sea with an approximate volume of reserves of 320 billion cubic meters. In October, he announced the discovery of new reserves of 85 billion cubic meters. The start of gas production from this field is planned for 2023.