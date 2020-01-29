Turkey has started evacuating its citizens from China's Hubei province, where the outbreak of the novel coronavirus first emerged, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the country maintains contact with the local authorities

Turkish Ambassador to China Abdulkadir Emin Onen pledged earlier in the day that 32 Turkish citizens, staying in Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, would be evacuated.

"The ministry has started effort to evacuate Turkish citizens from China's Hubei province, first of all from the city of Wuhan, over the outbreak of 2019-nCoV. The Turkish Health Ministry has completed the needed preparations. We maintain close contact with the Chinese authorities," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

No cases of coronavirus have been registered in Turkey so far, while China's death toll has reached 132.