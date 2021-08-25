Turkey Starts Evacuation of Troops From Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The Turkish defense ministry said on Wednesday that it has begun evacuating troops from Afghanistan, considering their mission in the Central Asia country successfully completed.

"The Turkish armed forces, having successfully fulfilled their duty in Afghanistan, are returning home with honor," the ministry said in a statement.

On August 15, Afghanistan fell under the control of the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), prompting many countries to start evacuating their citizens and diplomats, as well as limited numbers of Afghans. As thousands of Afghans stormed the Kabul airport in the hope of getting out, the radical movement closed the gates to all but foreign citizens. It also warned that all evacuations must end on August 31.