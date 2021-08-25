UrduPoint.com

Turkey Starts Evacuation Of Troops From Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Turkey Starts Evacuation of Troops From Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The Turkish defense ministry said on Wednesday that it has begun evacuating troops from Afghanistan, considering their mission in the Central Asia country successfully completed.

"The Turkish armed forces, having successfully fulfilled their duty in Afghanistan, are returning home with honor," the ministry said in a statement.

On August 15, Afghanistan fell under the control of the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), prompting many countries to start evacuating their citizens and diplomats, as well as limited numbers of Afghans. As thousands of Afghans stormed the Kabul airport in the hope of getting out, the radical movement closed the gates to all but foreign citizens. It also warned that all evacuations must end on August 31.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia August All From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

11 minutes ago
 ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for ..

ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for a safe return to private and c ..

56 minutes ago
 Show cause notices issued to three agriculture off ..

Show cause notices issued to three agriculture officers over poor performance

2 seconds ago
 Cotton to deliver enhanced per acre yield in 2021, ..

Cotton to deliver enhanced per acre yield in 2021, good returns to farmers

4 seconds ago
 President, COAS discuss regional developments, nat ..

President, COAS discuss regional developments, national security matters

1 hour ago
 55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanist ..

55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.