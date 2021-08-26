UrduPoint.com

Turkey Starts Evacuation Of Troops From Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Turkey Starts Evacuation of Troops From Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Turkish defense ministry said on Wednesday that it has begun evacuating troops from Afghanistan, considering their mission in the Central Asia country successfully completed.

"The Turkish armed forces, having successfully fulfilled their duty in Afghanistan, are returning home with honor," the ministry said in a statement.

On August 15, Afghanistan fell under the control of the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), prompting many countries to start evacuating their citizens and diplomats, as well as limited numbers of Afghans. As thousands of Afghans stormed the Kabul airport in the hope of getting out, the radical movement closed the gates to all but foreign citizens. It also warned that all evacuations must end on August 31.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia August All From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

21 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

36 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Russian President discuss Afghan s ..

Prime Minister, Russian President discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties in te ..

7 minutes ago
 FIFA's Infantino calls for 'solidarity' in player ..

FIFA's Infantino calls for 'solidarity' in player release Covid spat

7 minutes ago
 Parliamentary panel stresses early execution of ML ..

Parliamentary panel stresses early execution of ML-1 project

10 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Will Raise Corporate Tax on Largest B ..

Trudeau Says Will Raise Corporate Tax on Largest Banks, Insurers if Re-Elected

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.