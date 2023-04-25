Turkey Starts Evacuations From Conflict-Hit Sudan - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Turkey is moving almost 1,500 people out of conflict-ravaged Sudan through Ethiopia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Fighting has been on between the regular Sudanese army and the paramilitary in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, with health charities reporting bodies strewn across the streets and hospitals running out of medical supplies.

"We are evacuating 1,490 people by bus," Cavusoglu told Turkish channel TV100.

Of those, 640 people have been brought to safety in Ethiopia.

A new rescue mission is planned for Tuesday. The minister said that 110 of those evacuated were foreign nationals hailing from the Philippines, Mexico, Syria, Qatar, Hungary, Serbia, Ethiopia, Algeria and Eritrea, while many more continues are asking Turkey for help in rescuing their citizens.

Turkey was initially planning to start evacuations this past Sunday, but an eyewitness told Sputnik that they were delayed by a lack of buses and other logistical issues.