UrduPoint.com

Turkey Starts Evacuations From Conflict-Hit Sudan - Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Turkey Starts Evacuations From Conflict-Hit Sudan - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Turkey is moving almost 1,500 people out of conflict-ravaged Sudan through Ethiopia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Fighting has been on between the regular Sudanese army and the paramilitary in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, with health charities reporting bodies strewn across the streets and hospitals running out of medical supplies.

"We are evacuating 1,490 people by bus," Cavusoglu told Turkish channel TV100.

Of those, 640 people have been brought to safety in Ethiopia.

A new rescue mission is planned for Tuesday. The minister said that 110 of those evacuated were foreign nationals hailing from the Philippines, Mexico, Syria, Qatar, Hungary, Serbia, Ethiopia, Algeria and Eritrea, while many more continues are asking Turkey for help in rescuing their citizens.

Turkey was initially planning to start evacuations this past Sunday, but an eyewitness told Sputnik that they were delayed by a lack of buses and other logistical issues.

Related Topics

Army Syria Turkey Qatar Khartoum Eritrea Algeria Ethiopia Serbia Sudan Philippines Mexico Hungary Sunday From

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

5 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

5 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.