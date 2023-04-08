Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Turkey Starts Legislative Process For Russia-Proposed Gas Hub Project - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Turkey Starts Legislative Process for Russia-Proposed Gas Hub Project - Energy Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Turkey has initiated the process of introducing legislative amendments for the gas hub project proposed by Russia, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Saturday, adding that the changes are expected to be approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Thursday, Turkish media reported that the country's parliament had approved changing the structure of state-owned oil and gas company Botas with a view to enabling the creation of a Russia-proposed gas hub project. In early March, Donmez said that the gas hub project would need the parliament's approval as it entails legislative changes.

"We have an opportunity to become an important center of (gas) trade to Eastern European countries. We have taken steps to this end. When our president approves changes to the bill passed by the parliament, new legal measures will be established. The old law regulated the domestic market. It was more restrictive. With the new law, we have ensured greater freedom," Donmez told CNN Turk.

The minister estimated that his country has the capacity to import up to 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 60% of which will be consumed domestically and 40% can be sold to neighboring countries.

Related Topics

Import Russia Turkey Parliament Company Oil Hub Tayyip Erdogan March Gas Market Media Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.